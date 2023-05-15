Poll: Do you play the Lotto?

LAST WEEK, THE National Lottery announced a new ‘scheduled play’ system that would allow players to schedule payments for the Lotto.

The new feature allows players to set up “continuous play” for Lotto and EuroMillions games for up to a year. If a user does not have sufficient funds in their account to play a Lotto game, the Lotto will automatically charge the debit card associated with the account

Professor Colin O’Gara, an addictions psychiatrist specialising in gambling, says the new feature is “increasing the frequency of gambling”.

This week we want to know… Do you play the Lotto?

