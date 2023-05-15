Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 15 May 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
# Your Say
Poll: Do you play the Lotto?
It is statistically unlikely to be you.
5.5k
8
1 hour ago

LAST WEEK, THE National Lottery announced a new ‘scheduled play’ system that would allow players to schedule payments for the Lotto.

The new feature allows players to set up “continuous play” for Lotto and EuroMillions games for up to a year. If a user does not have sufficient funds in their account to play a Lotto game, the Lotto will automatically charge the debit card associated with the account

Professor Colin O’Gara, an addictions psychiatrist specialising in gambling, says the new feature is “increasing the frequency of gambling”.

This week we want to know… Do you play the Lotto?


Poll Results:

Sometimes, when I feel like it (712)
Never (338)
Yes, I never miss it (210)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     