Poll: Should politicians' addresses be removed from ballot papers?
48 minutes ago

GREEN PARTY TD Patrick Costello has called for an end to publishing politician’s addresses on ballot papers for local, European and general elections. 

Costello said that the publication of home addresses poses as “safety risk” for politicians, and that such information can “easily be exploited”.

In a statement published on social media, Costello said politician safety is an issue of particular concern in light of “the rise in activity of individuals on the far-right,” citing an incident last month where a rock was thrown through the front window of the family home of Hugh Lewis, Independent councillor for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

There have been various other examples of politicians facing harassment and intrusion in recent months. 

Costello has said this change should take place ahead of the local and European elections in June 2024. 

Today we want to know… Should politicians’ addresses be removed from ballot papers?


Poll Results:

Yes (669)
No (245)
I don't know (27)



Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
