Wet morning greets Ploughing fans but it will brighten later to sunny spells

IT’S A WET one at the National Ploughing Championships this morning as a band of heavy rain crosses the country turning the massive site into a potential mudfest.
Gardaí and the organising committee have advised people travelling to the event in County Laois to leave extra time and prepare for delays on approach.
It is day three of the massive event, based at Ratheniska, Co Laois – with huge crowds returning for the first time since before the pandemic.
#Ploughing2022 It’s a morning for the wellies & brollies ☔️🌧️🚜here in Ratheniska. Please slow down, take extra care & drive safely as you approach carparks on site. There are plenty of Gardaí & stewards #heretohelp @MetEireann say the sunshine will soon return ⛅️⛅️🤞 pic.twitter.com/sJyhCyEvmr— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 22, 2022
Met Eireann has said the forecast for the day will improve with rain at first but it will clear across the country southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon.
Drier, brighter weather with sunny spells, will follow from the northwest. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease to a light northwesterly breeze as rain clears. Afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
