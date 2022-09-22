Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 22 September 2022
Advertisement

Wet morning greets Ploughing fans but it will brighten later to sunny spells

It is day three of The National Ploughing Championships.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM
28 minutes ago 1,629 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5873018
A scene from the National Ploughing Championships earlier in the week.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell
A scene from the National Ploughing Championships earlier in the week.
A scene from the National Ploughing Championships earlier in the week.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

IT’S A WET one at the National Ploughing Championships this morning as a band of heavy rain crosses the country turning the massive site into a potential mudfest.

Gardaí and the organising committee have advised people travelling to the event in County Laois to leave extra time and prepare for delays on approach. 

It is day three of the massive event, based at Ratheniska, Co Laois – with huge crowds returning for the first time since before the pandemic.

Met Eireann has said the forecast for the day will improve with rain at first but it will clear across the country southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon. 

Drier, brighter weather with sunny spells, will follow from the northwest. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease to a light northwesterly breeze as rain clears. Afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

