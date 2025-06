Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

A NEW LATE-NIGHT safe space initiative is launching in Dublin City centre this Friday – the Nee-Naw.

The Dublin Nights Help Zone mobile safe space is to be “affectionately” referred to in public as the Nee-Naw. The Nee-Naw will be stationed on Camden Street from 10pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays for the next six to eight weeks on a pilot period.

“This mobile safe space is designed to provide support to individuals who may need assistance during a night out in Dublin City Centre — whether they’re feeling unwell, overwhelmed, or simply in need of a calm and friendly place to regroup,” a statement from the city council explaining the initiative said.

The mobile space will be staffed by a dedicated welfare team made up of a medic, a welfare officer, two trained security personnel – one male and one female, and a site operator.

Dublin’s Night-Time Economy Advisor Ray O’Donoghue said the “fun and approachable nickname” for the service is designed to make it feel more approachable and easier to identify.

“It’s about making sure help is visible, stigma-free, and easy to access.”

The initiative is funded by the Department of Justice and is part of the national Night-Time Economy Advisor Pilot Scheme, which aims to create safer and more inclusive cities after dark.