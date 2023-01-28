Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#MEMPHIS: About 50 protesters brought traffic to a halt in the US city, demanding justice after a video was released showing police violently arresting Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died a few days later
#JERUSALEM: The EU has urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last result, after two shootings in Jerusalem, including one outside a synagogue
#ENGLAND: A teenage has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Northumberland
#AIRLINE: Regional UK carrier Flybe has ceased trading and all scheduled flights have been cancelled
#AUCKLAND: Three people have died and at least one is missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand’s largest city, causing widespread disruption
Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has just paid a visit to Irish troops in Lebanon, just over a month since the soldiers lost one of their own.
On the trip, Martin said the first priority of government “is to protect our people here who are on this peacekeeping mission”.
But he told reporters after his day with Irish soldiers that the “environment and the climate has changed” in the region in recent times.
“There’s a political vacuum at the moment in the absence of the establishment of a government, a permanent government,” he said, which has resulted in what he described as an “intensity”.
Christina Finn reported on the visit.
