The Remote: Lewis Capaldi, Sharon Horgan's latest comedy and the Good Friday Agreement

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

How I’m Feeling Now

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi blends compellingly mopey ballads with a fun-loving online persona that has yielded plenty of a popularity over the first few years of his still young career.

Only 26, Netflix have made a documentary about him titled How I’m Feeling Now that drops on Wednesday, April 5. Fans of the singer will need no selling on this one, and curiosity might get the better of the rest of us. Netflix have pretty impressive form when it comes to documentaries about talented young musicians, including Miss Americana (Taylor Swift) and Gaga: Five Foot Two (Lady Gaga)

The documentary promises to look at the difficulties Capaldi has faced so far in his career, including a frank spotlight shone on mental health issues.

Advertisement

The Agreement

The focus turns this week to the Good Friday Agreement as we head for the 25th anniversary of the landmark peace agreement. Tonight and tomorrow RTÉ will broadcast a two-part documentary titled The Agreement, hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan, and featuring contributions from such historical heavyweights as Tony Blair, Bertie Ahern and George Mitchell.

Part One begins at 9.35pm this evening.

Dreamland

After resounding dark comedy success with Catastrophe and Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan’s latest offering is Dreamland, starring Lily Allen alongside Doctor Who Actress Freema Agyeman.

Fans of Horgan’s previous work can expect to find something they like in the new comedy-drama series which follows a dysfunctional family in Margate in the south of England. The first episode will air on Sky and NOW TV on April 6.