Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
The Remote: Future of Irish healthcare, Ice Age and racing from Ascot

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
13 minutes ago 420 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5155791
Image: 20th Century Fox
Image: 20th Century Fox

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to keep you informed…

RTE-Investigstates-Future-Health-Care-4 Source: RTÉ

A follow-up to Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle, RTÉ returns to St James Hospital to show how the delivery of healthcare has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameras go behind the scenes to examine the measures the hospital has to take to ensure the safety of their patients and staff. It explores how the Irish healthcare system is set to change due to the impact of Covid-19, and how non Covid patients are faring as they return to the hospital.

When’s it on? Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something funny…

Jock O'Keeffe (CHRIS WALLEY), Star O'Keeffe (PENNY & NOLA RICHARDSON), Conor MacSweeney (ALEX MURPHY) Credit BBC Three Source: BBC

The Young Offenders is back for its third series this week, with Conor and Jock returning to Irish screens alongside baby Star.

The latest series continues to follow Conor and Jock as they navigate their teenage years and maintain their relationships, all while caring for a newborn baby. 

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something for the family…

Source: TrailersPlaygroundHD/YouTube

If you just want to relax this weekend and watch something lighthearted with the kids, look no further than Ice Age.

This animated classic is all about a trio of prehistoric animals and their journey to return a neanderthal baby to its tribe. With Ray Ramano, John Leguizamo and Denis Leary at the helm, Ice Age is a great flick for the whole family.

When’s it on? Sunday on E4 at 7.25pm

Something sporty…

ascot-racecourse-general-views An ariel shot of Ascot racecourse Source: PA

While the Premier League is set to come to a conclusion this Sunday, with all remaining games taking place from 4pm, unfortunately, none of them are available on free to air TV.

Instead, for fans of the horses, we’ve got live racing taking place in Ascot and York kicking off on Saturday afternoon.

When’s it on? Saturday at 1.25pm on Virgin Media One.

Something to stream…

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

One of the standout movies of 2018, Blackkklansman is based on the story of Ron Stallworth, the first black police officer in Colorado Springs who infiltrated a local chapter of the KKK.

Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier, Blackkklansman is surely worth a watch if you’re a fan of Spike Lee movies. 

When’s it on? Arrives on Netflix on Friday.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

