The Remote: Future of Irish healthcare, Ice Age and racing from Ascot

Something to keep you informed…

Source: RTÉ

A follow-up to Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle, RTÉ returns to St James Hospital to show how the delivery of healthcare has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameras go behind the scenes to examine the measures the hospital has to take to ensure the safety of their patients and staff. It explores how the Irish healthcare system is set to change due to the impact of Covid-19, and how non Covid patients are faring as they return to the hospital.

When’s it on? Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something funny…

Source: BBC

The Young Offenders is back for its third series this week, with Conor and Jock returning to Irish screens alongside baby Star.

The latest series continues to follow Conor and Jock as they navigate their teenage years and maintain their relationships, all while caring for a newborn baby.

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something for the family…

If you just want to relax this weekend and watch something lighthearted with the kids, look no further than Ice Age.

This animated classic is all about a trio of prehistoric animals and their journey to return a neanderthal baby to its tribe. With Ray Ramano, John Leguizamo and Denis Leary at the helm, Ice Age is a great flick for the whole family.

When’s it on? Sunday on E4 at 7.25pm

Something sporty…

An ariel shot of Ascot racecourse Source: PA

While the Premier League is set to come to a conclusion this Sunday, with all remaining games taking place from 4pm, unfortunately, none of them are available on free to air TV.

Instead, for fans of the horses, we’ve got live racing taking place in Ascot and York kicking off on Saturday afternoon.

When’s it on? Saturday at 1.25pm on Virgin Media One.

Something to stream…

One of the standout movies of 2018, Blackkklansman is based on the story of Ron Stallworth, the first black police officer in Colorado Springs who infiltrated a local chapter of the KKK.

Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier, Blackkklansman is surely worth a watch if you’re a fan of Spike Lee movies.

When’s it on? Arrives on Netflix on Friday.