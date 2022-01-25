The Remote: Pre-WW2 Munich, the Kerry Babies case and GAA returns to HQ

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something to remind you of the last World War

What with all the bellicose rhetoric going on at the moment in Europe, Netflix’s Munich – The Edge of War is the perfect thing to calm your nerves.

Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris, the film is about a British civil servant who’s sent to Munich in the autumn of 1938 ahead of the ill-fated Munich Agreement.

Jeremy Irons stars as Neville Chamberlain in the joint British/German production. Ulrich Matthes, who you might recognise as Joseph Goebbels from the the Downfall film/meme, plays Adolf Hitler.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something to get you thinking

RTÉ series Crimes & Confessions has been looking at some of the most notorious miscarriages of justice in Irish history.

Last week, victims of the garda investigations into the murder of Una Lynskey in 1971 and the Sallins train robbery in 1976 called for a public inquiry.

Last night, the final episode looked at the Kerry Babies case and how Joanne Hayes was wrongly accused of being the mother of a baby boy found stabbed to death 38 years ago.

When’s it on? All episodes now on the RTÉ Player

Something true crime

The kitchen of mass murderer Dennis Nilsen. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The Nilsen Files re-examines one of the biggest murder investigations in UK Metropolitan Police history.

From the creators of The Shipman Files and The Yorkshire Ripper Files, this three-part true-crime series will explore how Dennis Nilsen’s murders weren’t discovered earlier

It asks whether prejudice lead to multiple missed opportunities to catch the serial killer.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on BBC Two

Something sporty

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

It’s that time of year when Croke Park is lit up at night to host the Allianz Football League.

The first set of league matches take place this weekend with the Division 1 clash of Dublin and Armagh being played at HQ.

When’s it on? Saturday at 7pm on RTÉ 2