Tuesday 16 June, 2020
A thrilling drama, a Lewis Carroll classic for the kids, and changing planet earth - it's your weekly TV guide

We’ve got you covered for some shows and films to sink your teeth into this week.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
29 minutes ago 1,332 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5124007

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more these days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to keep you guessing…

Source: Hachette Australia Books/YouTube

It was never going to be an easy task to replace the Normal People Slot on RTÉ but The Secrets She Keeps seems to have done the trick. 

The first episode in the six-part series, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham, aired last week and is available on the RTÉ Player. 

It follows the stories of two women from different walks of life who both have secrets in common. As their worlds collide, they fight to keep those secrets from coming to light. Have the popcorn ready. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

Something for all the family… 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Take some of the finest actors from Hollywood, a classic Lewis Carroll tale, mix them all together and what do you get? 

Alice Through the Looking Glass, released in 2016, is the sequel to the original Alice in Wonderland movie released six years beforehand.

It sees Alice return to Wonderland through a looking glass and landing in a race against time to save the Mad Hatter. 

While it didn’t receive the same critical acclaim as the original, this sequel delivers all the colour and spectacle you would expect from a Tim Burton production, and is sure to go down a treat with young and old audiences alike. 

When’s it on? Saturday at 7.05pm on RTÉ One. 

Something to stream… 

Netlfix has been knocking it out of the park of late, from documentaries about disgraced businessmen to a British-made TV show about the Ibiza drug trade, it has delivered on many fronts. And now it looks like it’s only gone and done it again. 

The Woods, from Harlan Coben, one of the world’s most recognisable crime and thriller writers, centres around the disappearance of four children attending a summer camp in 1994 and jumps forward to 2019, when a body is discovered that could shed a light on what happened 25 years before.  

The show is set in Poland so subtitles are a must but if you can get passed that, it’s worth a watch. 

When’s it on? It was added to Netflix in Ireland over the weekend, so you can watch it anytime you want. 

Something to get you thinking… 

Source: TG4/YouTube

If you thought it took years for the planet to look like it does today, you might be wrong. 

Lá Dár Saol, a new two-part documentary on TG4 uses the latest advances in science and technology to examine how the earth changes every single day. 

Not only are tonnes of new rock made every hour but every bit of land is continually on the move thanks to tectonics and erosion. So if you thought you learned it all in Geography class back in the day, this one might surprise you. 

When’s it on? The first of the two-part documentary airs Wednesday at 9.30pm. 

Something for the sports fans… 

arsenal-and-manchester-city-english-premier-league Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It’ll be 100 days tomorrow since the last Premier League game and English football will be slightly different when it returns to our screens tomorrow.

Empty stadiums, fake crowd noises and a degree of social distancing will be the order of the day as Aston Villa and Sheffield United get the Premier League back under way on Sky Sports Main Event at 6pm.

Many would argue the real main event on the first day of the Premier League’s return is the meeting of Manchester City and Arsenal later on Wednesday evening at 8pm. And this is only the start.

The English football season would usually be long finished by now but in a bid to get it done as quickly as possible, there’s going to be football on almost every day between now and the end of July.

When’s it on? It kicks off tomorrow evening on Sky Sports from 6pm.  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

