#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

The weather won't be spooktacular this Halloween but it's not terrifying either

Sunday will see some heavy showers but there will be sunny spells too.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Oct 2021, 8:28 AM
33 minutes ago 2,328 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586819
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Image: LEAH FARRELL

OUTBREAKS OF SHOWERY rain will dominate this weekend’s weather as we approach Halloween. 

Today will see rain along eastern coasts gradually clear while showers will turn heavy and prolonged in the afternoon in the west and southwest, slowly tracking northeastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Heavy showers will continue tonight along the north and east but long dry and clear spells will then develop in the east overnight.

Saturday will see sunny spells and scattered showers with showers mainly over the western half of the country and long dry periods further east.

It will turn cloudier in western counties during the evening with highest temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sunday will see some heavy showers but there will be sunny spells too. 

According to Met Éireann is will be quite breezy or windy in places, most likely along western coasts with strong westerly winds. 

Outbreaks of showery rain will continue overnight with the best of dry and clear periods in the east during the early parts of the night.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie