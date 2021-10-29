The weather won't be spooktacular this Halloween but it's not terrifying either

OUTBREAKS OF SHOWERY rain will dominate this weekend’s weather as we approach Halloween.

Today will see rain along eastern coasts gradually clear while showers will turn heavy and prolonged in the afternoon in the west and southwest, slowly tracking northeastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Heavy showers will continue tonight along the north and east but long dry and clear spells will then develop in the east overnight.

Saturday will see sunny spells and scattered showers with showers mainly over the western half of the country and long dry periods further east.

It will turn cloudier in western counties during the evening with highest temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees.

Sunday will see some heavy showers but there will be sunny spells too.

According to Met Éireann is will be quite breezy or windy in places, most likely along western coasts with strong westerly winds.

Outbreaks of showery rain will continue overnight with the best of dry and clear periods in the east during the early parts of the night.