'You can stick your co-living up your arse': The week in quotes

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

We went up in the lift, we saw the swings. Nobody was drunk, nobody was messing. They’re like polished woods these seats, I sat in them, I did have a bottle of beer in my hand and next I knew I was on the floor.

I had my beer in my hand and I was reaching for my friend, who had a bottle of wine, she was taking her camera out of her jacket. I then found myself on the floor, I was mortified.

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke about her now-dropped personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel.

Transport Minister Shane Ross Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

I wasn’t sneering at all, I was just showing a bit of humour in a very serious situation.

I don’t think people took it too seriously – it was only a moment of a little humour, it was nothing serious and nothing judgemental one way or the other.

Transport Minister Shane Ross speaking about after posting a photograph of himself on a swing, which he posted on social media last week following the news of Maria Bailey’s now-dropped claim.

US President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Thursday Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

We’re going to be staying in Doonbeg in Ireland because it’s convenient and because it’s a great place, but it’s convenient.

We’ll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials, and it’ll be an overnight stay and I look forward to that.

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters about his visit to Doonbeg in Co Clare next week.

2FM's Jenny Greene Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

In fairness, it wasn’t that hard for them. We hadn’t had a falling out, there was no bad feelings or row or nothing.

I understood the situation they were in and I think they understood the situation I was in. There was no argument, there was no slamming of doors or anything like that.

2FM DJ Jenny Greene on leaving and coming back to the radio station.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

You can stick your co-living up your arse.

Protestors were heard chanting this at Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy at the RDS in Dublin last Sunday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA via PA Images

If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller making his first statement to reporters since the release of the redacted Mueller report in April.