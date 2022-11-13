Man (40s) due in court following seizure of €300,000 worth of stolen goods

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS due in court this evening to face a number of charges in connection with €300,000 of stolen property recovered in Longford.
The man, who is in his 40s, will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 5:30pm today, following his arrest earlier this week.
Gardaí said on Tuesday that approximately €300,000 of stolen property had been recovered following a number of searches undertaken as part of an investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.
A search was carried out in the North Longford area, which resulted in the recovery of items such as a vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products and vehicle parts.
Five follow-up searches were later conducted in north Longford, Westmeath and Dublin, where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.
High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered.
As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have been frozen.
