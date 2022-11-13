Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 13 November 2022
Man (40s) due in court following seizure of €300,000 worth of stolen goods

Gardaí arrested the man on Tuesday following the seizure.

37 minutes ago 2,483 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due in court this evening to face a number of charges in connection with €300,000 of stolen property recovered in Longford.

The man, who is in his 40s, will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 5:30pm today, following his arrest earlier this week.

Gardaí said on Tuesday that approximately €300,000 of stolen property had been recovered following a number of searches undertaken as part of an investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.

A search was carried out in the North Longford area, which resulted in the recovery of items such as a vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products and vehicle parts.

screenshot-2022-11-11-at-16-52-37-390x285 Items recovered during the investigation Source: Garda Press Office

Five follow-up searches were later conducted in north Longford, Westmeath and Dublin, where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered.

As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have been frozen.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

