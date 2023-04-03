Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever travelled abroad just to go to a gig?
The cost of gigging in Ireland has shot up lately.
5.2k
10
1 hour ago

MADONNA. COLDPLAY. BEYONCÉ.

Just a few of the superstars who’ll be skipping past Ireland on their upcoming world tours.

As the cost of gigging in Ireland increases, prohibiting more and more artists from visiting, it’s likely that Irish music fans will have to look abroad for the opportunity to see their favourite musicians live. If you want to learn more about the various factors that are pushing touring artists away from Ireland, you can read about it here.

Today, we want to know if you’ve ever travelled abroad specifically for a gig. 


Poll Results:

I have travelled abroad for a gig (486)
I never would (344)
I never have but would consider it (319)
I have travelled abroad for a festival (91)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
