This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May to give Brexit speech in Northern Ireland today

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said no alternatives to the backstop have stood up to scrutiny.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,322 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476394
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today to give a speech on Brexit.

May is set to reaffirm the UK’s commitment that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic post-Brexit.

With less than two months until Britain is due to leave the EUon 29 March, concerns are growing over the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

During her visit to the North, May will also meet with local businesses and community groups.

The trip to the North comes as May’s government met yesterday to discuss alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop with a working group including Eurosceptic MPs, as three days of talks begin today.

‘Alternative arrangements’

The Alternative Arrangements Working Group – with Leave and Remain MPS – met for the first time yesterday after the House of Commons voted for May to seek alternative arrangements to the backstop. 

EU officials have insisted that the deal – which has been rejected by Westminster – is not open for renegotiation.

But May wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that she would be “battling for Britain and Northern Ireland” in her efforts to get rid of the agreement’s unpopular “backstop” provision.

The so-called backstop is intended to ensure there is no return to a hard border with Ireland, but Brexit supporters fear it will keep Britain tied to the EU’s customs rules.

Related Reads

24.01.19 Commissioner says there's no plan to move 600 gardaí to border - but what WILL happen?
22.01.19 Brexit 66 days out, but Irish government says there are 'absolutely no preparations for a hard border'

MPs voted last week to send May back to Brussels to renegotiate the clause, suggesting that her deal would then be able to pass after it was roundly rejected in parliament last month.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the withdrawal agreement does allow for alternatives to the backstop – but only if they work.

He said the problem has always been that none of the other ideas around alternative arrangements for the border have actually “stood up to scrutiny”, he said.

“We certainly haven’t seen any that have,” said Coveney.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    74,212  18
    2
    		'It feels as if God scored an own goal': Priest who died in accident at Laois parochial house laid to rest
    39,529  32
    3
    		Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    38,466  111
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    942  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    74,908  53
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    53,269  36
    3
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    26,212  121
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    16,156  2
    2
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    9,291  0
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    8,315  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself': Ross making his impact felt
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie