Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will visit the Northern Ireland tomorrow to attend a meeting with local businesses and community groups.

The full details of the trip are yet to be released but it is understood May will also deliver a speech on Brexit during her visit.

It has yet to be confirmed if she will visit the border or make a trip to the Republic of Ireland.

The trip to the North comes as May’s government meet today to discuss alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop with a working group including Eurosceptic MPs, as three days of talks begin today.

‘Alternative arrangements’

The Alternative Arrangements Working Group – with Leave and Remain MPS – will meet for the first time today after the House of Commons voted for May to seek alternative arrangements to the backstop.

EU officials have insisted that the deal – rejected by British lawmakers – is not open for renegotiation.

But May wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that she would be “battling for Britain and Northern Ireland” in her efforts to get rid of the agreement’s unpopular “backstop” provision.

“If we stand together and speak with one voice, I believe we can find the right way forward,” she said.

Downing Street said it had established “an Alternative Arrangements Working Group” to mull the backstop issue starting today, and added that “there are a number of ideas on this, including a unilateral exit mechanism or a time limit”.

The so-called backstop is intended to ensure there is no return to a hard border with Ireland, but Brexit supporters fear it will keep Britain tied to the EU’s customs rules.

MPs voted last week to send May back to Brussels to renegotiate the clause, suggesting that her deal would then be able to pass after it was roundly rejected in parliament last month.