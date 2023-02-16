Sinn Féin TD says there's 'no place on the streets' for Tommy Robinson in Ireland

SINN FÉIN’S THOMAS Gould has hit out at English nationalist and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, telling the Dáil that he is not welcome in Ireland.

Robinson, who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently in Ireland to support ongoing anti-asylum seeker protests.

He confirmed that he was in the country in posts on social media.

Robinson, who founded the anti-Islam, far-right English Defence League in 2009, also ran in the 2019 European elections before the UK left the EU.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Gould said that there are currently rumours that Robinson is due to visit Cork in the coming days.

“There are rumours that a prominent English fascist will visit Cork in the coming days,” Gould said, not directly naming Robinson.

“I want to send a clear message out as a TD for Cork North Central and as a proud Corkman. There is no place on the streets for this man or for anyone who holds his views.”

Gould said: “Don’t let him fool you. He once said: ‘I have never felt a connection to Ireland or felt Irish,” referencing an interview that Robinson took part in.

“He doesn’t care about our communities, he doesn’t care about Ireland he cares about spreading his disgusting hate,” Gould said.

“We are better than that.”

Gould made the comments during a Dáil debate on the Government’s approach to to accommodating asylum seekers, telling TDs that one group of vulnerable people should not be pitched against another.

Oireachtas TV Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould Oireachtas TV

“I’m proud to be from the northside, I’m proud to be from Cork, I’m proud to be Irish and I’m a proud Republican,” Gould said.

“I will not stand and have our nationalist identity used by those who seek to sow hate in our communities.

“I spent 13 years campaigning on housing and against homelessness and for community services in Cork. Those who suddenly claim to care about our homeless, they didn’t stand with me in those campaigns.”

Recently, Robinson was handed down a five-year stalking order for shouting abuse outside the home of a female UK journalist and threatening repeatedly to return.

He also was fined £900 for contempt of court last August, after he failed to appear before the courts to be questioned about his finances.

Protests in opposition to refugees and refugee accommodation have become more prevalent in recent weeks, with new calls for the Government to challenge the narrative around single males arriving into Ireland.

Earlier today, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that the Department of Integration is seeing a significant reluctance among providers to provide accommodation for international protection applicants.

The secretary general said the department has run into particular challenges in accommodating single males.

“It is a particular challenge as I mentioned with single males, because a narrative seems to have gotten out there that single males somehow present a threat to communities – there is no evidence,” Kevin McCarthy said.