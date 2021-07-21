#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thousands of mourners bid farewell to slain Dutch journalist de Vries

Thousands more are expected throughout the day in an “unprecedented” outpouring of grief.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 2:57 PM
netherlands-farewell-to-dutch-journalist-peter-r-de-vries-in-amsterdam A giant picture of the Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries are see with sign 'Is no way to be free' at the Royal Theater Carre on July 21, 2021 in Amsterdam,Netherlands. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF MOURNERS filed past the coffin of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, paying final respects to the national “hero” who was gunned down in broad daylight in an Amsterdam street two weeks ago.

A long queue began forming at 7am outside the Dutch capital’s landmark Carre Theatre, with many in tears as they said goodbye to a man whose staunch advocacy on behalf of families of crime victims earned him widespread respect and admiration.

A prominent reporter who had been involved in a court case against one of the country’s most wanted drug barons, De Vries (64) was shot at least five times as he left a television studio on 6 July. 

He died in hospital nine days later.

“It’s important to say goodbye,” said a somber-looking mourner Brenda van Coevorden, 66.

“I am so sad that we’ve lost an icon,” she said. 

“He meant a lot to the Netherlands. He’s done so many good things,” added Ruth van Rosmalin.

“He was our hero. He stood up for people who couldn’t do it themselves,” she said.

 ’Unprecedented’ grief

By noon, the queue stretched for more than half-a-kilometre as more mourners arrived, some carrying flowers and others wearing T-shirts with the slain reporter’s photograph printed on it.

Thousands more were expected throughout the day in an “unprecedented” outpouring of grief, an official of the RTL private broadcaster said.

Inside the theatre a white coffin lay draped with dozens of red roses and a large photograph of De Vries at the top.

An Ajax football jersey – the late journalist was a massive fan – stood in a frame next to the coffin.

netherlands-farewell-to-dutch-journalist-peter-r-de-vries-in-amsterdam People queue in line to at the Royal Theater Carre in Amsterdam,Netherlands. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Mourners were asked not to take too long in paying respects to give all a chance until this evening to do a walk-past.

“Peter R. de Vries did not deserve this. He was far too young and that makes me extremely sad,” said Ton Trompert (61) before breaking down.

Family and friends of De Vries are to say their farewells on Thursday during a closed ceremony, while radio stations are to play De Vries’ favourite song throughout the day, Dutch national newscaster NOS said.

‘Killing machine’

Two men were arrested shortly after the shooting.

The two men, identified by Dutch media as Polish national Kamil E. (35) and Delano G (21) will remain in custody while the police investigation continued.

The attack on De Vries, who first won fame for his inside reporting on the 1983 kidnapping of Heineken millionaire Freddy Heineken, sparked widespread condemnation and concern for the safety of journalists in Europe.

De Vries often appeared as a commentator or spokesman for families of crime victims, particularly in so-called “cold cases”.

Most recently he acted as advisor and confidant of Nabil B., the state’s key witness in the case against Ridouan Taghi, described as the country’s most wanted criminal.

Taghi’s organised crime group has been painted as a “well-oiled killing machine” by prosecutors, and De Vries said in a tweet in 2019 that according to police information he was on Taghi’s hit list.

