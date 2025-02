THOUSANDS OF PROPERTIES in South Dublin were found to be in breach of minimum standards for rental tenancies last year, according to new figures.

Inspectors on behalf of South Dublin County Council carried out surveys at 4,772 properties within the local authority last year, finding 3,594 non-compliant with regulations that set minimum standards for rental homes.

People Before Profit councillor Darragh Adelaide, who requested the information, has described the figures as “shocking” and has called for the introduction of strict penalties to curb what he deemed negligence from landlords.

Property owners must ensure their rental homes are not damp, structurally sound, have adequate ventilation in every room and have both natural and artificial light in every room under the Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations 2019.

Landlords must also make sure that electricity and gas supplies are safe and in order, that tenants have access to a washing machine, clothes dryer (if properties do not have a garden), a four-ring hob, oven and grill with an extractor fan.

Other utilities required in all private tenancies are a fridge and freezer, a microwave, suitable cupboards for food and non-food items, a sink with mains water supply of cold, drinking water and hot water.

If inspectors find that a property is in contravention of nine or more of the minimum standards, the local authority can issue improvement letters to landlords, requesting upgrades be made and setting a date for a follow-up inspection, if necessary.

South Dublin County Council issued 4,431 improvement letters to property owners in 2024. Eight improvement notices and one prohibition notice were also issued.

In 2023, inspectors surveyed 2,734 properties, and issued 1,174 non-compliance orders, 2,032 improvement letters and no improvement notices or prohibitions.

Adelaide said the “real issue” is the government’s housing policy, which he claims have “prioritised landlords’ profits over tenants’ rights”, leading to “soaring” rents last year.

“Relying on the private market to develier hoursing has failed, and is leaving thousands in either substandard accommodation or homelessness,” he added.