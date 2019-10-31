This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested and gun seized after gardaí stop car in North Dublin

It comes following a crackdown on organised crime in the area.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 11:37 AM
39 minutes ago 2,945 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4873441
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun and arrested three men in the Coolock area of North Dublin yesterday after stopping and searching a car. 

At around 9.30pm, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by gardaí in Security and Intelligence, stopped a vehicle on Oscar Traynor Road in Dublin 5. 

A semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were seized and three men aged 53, 24 and 23 were arrested. 

They are currently being detained at Ballymun and Coolock garda stations. 

Assistant Commissioner john O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said the “arrest of suspects and the seizure of a firearm by the GNDOCB, following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs on Tuesday and a significant quantity of cash a number of days earlier, reflects… unrelenting efforts to effectively tackle organised crime. 

Gardaí have stepped up patrols in the area following ongoing organised crime raids in the area. 

Over the summer months, gardaí stepped up their fight against gangland crime, carrying out a series of raids in the north of the city and its suburbs, including Coolock as part of an intensifying crackdown on notorious drugs gangs.

In July, two men in their thirties were also arrested and gardaí seized two guns in an overnight search in the Coolock area. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie