Wednesday 5 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Garavogue Weir
Three men arrested in relation to Co Sligo assaults
The incident occurred at a pub in the early hours of Monday at Garavogue Weir, Sligo.
10 minutes ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to assaults and a number of public order incidents at a pub in Co Sligo.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 3 July at Garavogue Weir, Sligo.

Three men in their 20s were taken to Sligo General Hospital to be treated for injuries arising from the incident, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

This morning gardaí arrested three men, aged in their 20 and 40s, in relation to the assault.

All three are currently detained in garda stations in the Sligo district and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Garavogue Weir area between 1 and 2am on Monday morning to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
