Three men arrested following spate of burglaries at golf clubs around the country

THREE MEN have been arrested following burglaries at a number of golf clubs around the country in recent days.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly and Meath divisions carried out a search of a premises in Ashbourne yesterday evening following the burglaries.

Two vehicles were seized as part of the search operation.

Three men were arrested. Two of the men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.

All three are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in a number of garda stations in the midlands.

They can be detained for up to seven days.

“An Garda Síochána has crime prevention officers placed throughout the country in each division. These officers are available to advise and assist the public and business community,” gardaí said in a statement.

“Further details of these officers can be obtained at local garda stations,” they said.

Investigations are ongoing.