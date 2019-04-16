This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men arrested as part of investigation into organised crime gang

A large amount of fraud paraphernalia was found at the property in Co Donegal.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 10:48 PM
31 minutes ago 2,157 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4595624
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí after a search was carried out on a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal this morning. 

The three men – aged 24, 25 and 31 – were detained as part of an ongoing investigation into a Romanian organised crime group, gardaí have said. 

A large amount of fraud paraphernalia including suspected cloned credit cards, credit cards issued under false names and bank account details were found at the house. 

False Romanian identity documents, credit card machines, till rolls and a number of suspected stolen Irish and UK passports were also recovered. 

Driving licences along with two cars bought with money obtained on bank accounts opened under false names were discovered at the house and seized by gardaí. “Much of the documentation seized relates to suspected frauds in Northern Ireland,” gardaí said this evening. 

The search was conducted by members of Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, National Bureau of Criminal Investigations and was assisted by local gardaí from Letterkenny and Milford.

Investigations, including enquires with Europol and the PSNI, are ongoing.

The three arrested men are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 are being held at Letterkenny and Milford Garda Stations.

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie