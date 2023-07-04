Three men arrested in investigation into attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell earlier this year.

Detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested three men this morning under the Terrorism Act.

The men are aged 45, 47 and 58 and were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.

All three were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and are still in custody.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times on an evening in February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh.

It occurred while he was off-duty at the end of a coaching session for a youth football team.

There have been 31 arrests in the investigation to date, which includes some instances of the same individual being arrested more than once.