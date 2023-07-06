Three men arrested by police investigating attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by police in Northern Ireland investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

The men – aged 23, 25 and 26 – werre arrested in Derry today in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times on an evening in February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh.

It occurred while he was off-duty at the end of a coaching session for a youth football team.

There have been 31 arrests in the investigation to date, which includes some instances of the same individual being arrested more than once.

Yesterday, three men - aged 45, 47 and 58 - were charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

In May he was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Hillsborough during a visit by King Charles and Camilla, where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

With reporting by Press Association