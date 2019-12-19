This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 4:55 PM
17 minutes ago 405 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4941983
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who is facing trial accused of ISIS membership, has been granted bail with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

2. #WEXFORD: Former Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy says she has been called a racist for “raising security issues”, adding: “Do we have to wait for a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?”. 

3. #STORM ELSA: Hundred of people remain without power after stormy weather hit the country last night, with the west and south particularly badly hit.

4. #QUEEN’S SPEECH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled what he called the “most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation” with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the “people’s priorities”.

5. #GOING UP: The national minimum wage will increase to €10.10 per hour from 1 February, the government has announced.

