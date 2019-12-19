The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who is facing trial accused of ISIS membership, has been granted bail with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

2. #WEXFORD: Former Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy says she has been called a racist for “raising security issues”, adding: “Do we have to wait for a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?”.

3. #STORM ELSA: Hundred of people remain without power after stormy weather hit the country last night, with the west and south particularly badly hit.

4. #QUEEN’S SPEECH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled what he called the “most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation” with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the “people’s priorities”.

5. #GOING UP: The national minimum wage will increase to €10.10 per hour from 1 February, the government has announced.