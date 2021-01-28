#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seek witnesses after finding no-one present at scene of single-car crash in Tipperary

Two teenagers later presented to hospital with injuries consistent with a road crash, gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM
58 minutes ago 6,387 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5338608
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses to a single-car collision that occurred yesterday in Newcastle, Co Tipperary. 

At around 10pm last night, gardaí in Cahir received a report of a road traffic collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle. 

A grey Ford Focus with a partial registration 08 KY had left the road and crashed. 

Gardaí attended but no person was present at the scene. 

Shortly afterwards, gardaí became aware that two males, in their teens, presented to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Their injuries were consistent with a road traffic collision, gardaí said. 

One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford. The other is believed to have minor injuries. 

The road remained closed this afternoon as gardaí examined the scene. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help regarding this incident. 

Any motorist who was travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash cam footage,  between 5pm and 10pm is asked to Gardaí at Cahir on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie