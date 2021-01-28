Gardaí seek witnesses after finding no-one present at scene of single-car crash in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses to a single-car collision that occurred yesterday in Newcastle, Co Tipperary.

At around 10pm last night, gardaí in Cahir received a report of a road traffic collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

A grey Ford Focus with a partial registration 08 KY had left the road and crashed.

Gardaí attended but no person was present at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, gardaí became aware that two males, in their teens, presented to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Their injuries were consistent with a road traffic collision, gardaí said.

One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford. The other is believed to have minor injuries.

The road remained closed this afternoon as gardaí examined the scene.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help regarding this incident.

Any motorist who was travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, between 5pm and 10pm is asked to Gardaí at Cahir on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.