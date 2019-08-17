Woman in her 60s dies in crash on Tipperary road

A stretch of the road where the collision happened.

A stretch of the road where the collision happened.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a woman in her 60s died this morning in a crash on the N62 Thurles-to-Templemore Road early.

At around 2.30am, a man aged in his mid 40s was driving a truck when it collided with a car at Dovea, Bouladuff, Thurles in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her mid 60s, was killed.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place. The driver of the truck was not injured.

It follows a separate fatal collision that occurred in Clonmel, in which a man in his 50s died today.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at scene on the N62 and the road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 or who can assist them in relation to this investigation to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.