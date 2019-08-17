This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman in her 60s dies in crash on Tipperary road

A car and a truck collided on the N62 this morning at around 2.30am.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 10:56 AM
51 minutes ago 2,967 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770294
A stretch of the road where the collision happened.
Image: Google Street View
A stretch of the road where the collision happened.
A stretch of the road where the collision happened.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a woman in her 60s died this morning in a crash on the N62 Thurles-to-Templemore Road early.

At around 2.30am, a man aged in his mid 40s was driving a truck when it collided with a car at Dovea, Bouladuff, Thurles in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her mid 60s, was killed.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place. The driver of the truck was not injured.

It follows a separate fatal collision that occurred in Clonmel, in which a man in his 50s died today.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at scene on the N62 and the road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 or who can assist them in relation to this investigation to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie