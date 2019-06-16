This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Restaurants and bars that don't display their tips policy will face fines of up to €2,500

An amendment to the law is to be introduced to ensure tips go to the employee.

By Christina Finn Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
29 minutes ago 452 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682935
Image: Shutterstock/mastermilmar
Image: Shutterstock/mastermilmar

PREMISES THAT DON’T prominently display their tips policy will face fines of up to €2,500. 

Under proposed new government rules, there will be a requirement on employers to clearly display their policy on tips, gratuities and service charges, including how they are distributed to employees. 

Those that fail to clearly display their policy on their premises will be subject to a fine. 

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Minister for Employment Affairs Regina Doherty announced that “when you walk into a restaurant or hotel in future, you will know where your tips are going”.

She said she is ”not happy” with some practices that exist where some restaurants have been using tips and gratuities to make up a portion of the wages staff have been contracted to be paid. 

Soon, the minister will propose an amendment to the Payment of Wages Act so that tips cannot be used to make-up or satisfy payment of contractual rates of pay.

“This will close off once and for all a behaviour that, while not widespread, does exist and which I believe unfairly gives the whole hospitality industry a bad name,” she said, adding that the legislation will be published in the coming weeks.

She urged all parties to support it.

The move comes after a Bill from the opposition to prevent employers deducting or withholding tips from employees was passed by the Seanad, despite government opposition.

The government has said it would not support the Sinn Féin Bill as it would have unintended consequences, and could result in workers receiving even lower take home pay. 

Last week, senators voted by 25 to 14 on an amendment to the Sinn Féin National Minimum Wage (Protection of Employee Tips) Bill, passing the Bill without a vote.

However, the government said it would place a ‘money message’ on the piece of legislation to ensure it gets stalled. 

Earlier this week, former Attorney General Michael McDowell said placing a ‘money message’ on the Sinn Féin Bill is “unlawful and must be resisted”.

TDs such as People Before Profit’s Joan Collins has called on the minister to support the opposition Bill. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie