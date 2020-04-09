This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welfare supports could cost €5 billion, Oxfam's poverty warning: Today's Covid-19 main points

There is now a total of 6,074 confirmed cases in Ireland, and 235 deaths.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 9:12 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
THE NUMBER OF confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now sits at 6,074 while the number of people who have died from coronavirus-related illnesses has reached 235.

The figures were released by the Department of Health last evening. 

The Government, on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, is expected to extend the existing restrictions on movement for a number of weeks over the coming days.

Meanwhile, gardaí have established fixed checkpoints across the country to discourage members of the public from travelling to their holiday homes for the Easter weekend. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • There are now 224 people in ICU with the Covid-19 disease, and the median age of the 25 additional people who died in the past 24 hours was 80.
  • Ireland’s Covid-19 welfare supports could cost the government nearly €5 billion in three months, according to a new report from the Economic & Social Research Institute (ESRI). 
  • Dublin, Galway and Waterford councils have reported an increase in reports of illegal dumping during the current health crisis. 
  • It will cost €50,000 each day the Dáil sits at Dublin’s Convention Centre and a once-off €110,000 expense to install microphones in the venue, due to the inability for all TDs to social distance at Leinster House. 
  • Trinity College Dublin and AIB are set to establish a research hub on campus to accelerate an immunology project aimed at tackling the Covid-19 coronavirus. 
  • The Airports Council International has said passenger travel during the month of March fell by 60% and that restoring air transport will be a ‘cornerstone’s economic recovery when the world emerges from the Covid-19 emergency. 

