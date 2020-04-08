Emergency powers for gardaí, some third-level exams cancelled: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE DEATH TOLL from Covid-19 in Ireland has now reached 210 with the total number of cases currently sitting at 5,709, according to the latest figures announced by the chief medical officer yesterday.
The impact of the virus on various sectors and industries has continued to emerge, with students at third level education being told that all in-person written and oral exams have been cancelled.
Meanwhile, warmer weather is on the way for the coming days and has led the Government to sign into law new emergency measures granting gardaí the power to arrest and detain individuals flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Health officials have confirmed that a further 36 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Higher and further education exams won’t be taking place in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has confirmed.
- Simon Harris last night signed new regulations which will give gardaí the powers to enforce Covid-19 distancing measures tonight.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a conference call later today with religious leaders from a number of different faiths to discuss the current Covid-19 crisis.
- Freephone services have been launched by Ireland’s five main banks to help cocooning customers make payments and carry out other banking services.
- Galway and Waterford City Councils have asked people to stop discarding plastic gloves on the ground after using them, as more people wear plastic protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The chief medical officer at the Department of Health has indicated that measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place beyond this week.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:
- US president Donald Trump has threatened to cease sending US funds to the World Health Organisation (WHO), claiming that the international body “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.
- American folk legend John Prine, widely considered one of his generation’s most influential songwriters, died following complications of coronavirus today, his publicist told AFP on behalf of his family.
- UK prime minister Boris Johnson is a “fighter” who is “receiving the very best care” and remains in good spirits after spending the night in intensive care, Dominic Raab has said.
- Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, have lifted the ban on travel leaving the city.
