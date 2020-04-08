Emergency powers for gardaí, some third-level exams cancelled: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE DEATH TOLL from Covid-19 in Ireland has now reached 210 with the total number of cases currently sitting at 5,709, according to the latest figures announced by the chief medical officer yesterday.

The impact of the virus on various sectors and industries has continued to emerge, with students at third level education being told that all in-person written and oral exams have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, warmer weather is on the way for the coming days and has led the Government to sign into law new emergency measures granting gardaí the power to arrest and detain individuals flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: