This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unlikely' that officials will recommend lifting Covid-19 restrictions after Easter Sunday

Current restrictions were initially expected to be in place until 12 April.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 19,043 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069476
Gardai patrol in Dublin as restrictions are in place to combat the spread of Covid-19
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Gardai patrol in Dublin as restrictions are in place to combat the spread of Covid-19
Gardai patrol in Dublin as restrictions are in place to combat the spread of Covid-19
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer at the Department of Health has indicated that measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place beyond this week.  

Dr Tony Holohan told reporters this evening that although officials at the department would continue to assess the impact of the measures, which have been in place since 27 March, it was “not likely” that he will recommended them to be lifted after Sunday.

“At this moment in time, we’re not anticipating a recommendation later in the week that we should lift the measures that are in place,” he said.

“We will give further assessment to that as the week goes on. We do want to see what I would describe as the full benefit of the measures that were put in place… 

“We think that as we get closer to the end of the week, we will be a much better place to make that formal assessment ahead of [12 April], but at this moment in time it doesn’t look likely that we’re going to be recommending a lifting of those restrictions.”

Under the measures, people are only allowed to leave their home for essential work, to buy food, attend medical appointments, vital family reasons or to take exercise within 2km of their home. They were initially expected to be in place until Easter Sunday.

Holohan’s comments were made during a briefing in which it emerged that 36 more people in Ireland had died from the coronavirus – the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland now stands at 5,709.

It also came as the World Health Organisation urged countries across the globe not to be too hasty about lifting restrictions, because doing so could lead to a resurgence in the number of cases.

This view was echoed by Professor Sam McConkey, the head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Speaking on Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 this evening, McConkey said that further restrictions over the next number of weeks would help to bring down the number of community transmissions of the virus and prevent further outbreaks.

“I think adding more restrictions for a week or two to really bring down transmissions might shorten the time that we have this plague among us, that our economy has stopped,” he said.

“By really going hell for leather and doing all we can do for the next week or two and getting the numbers down so there is no more community transmission of Covid-19.  

“We need to get unexplained community transmissions down almost to nothing before we relax and start doing everything that we’d like to do again.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie