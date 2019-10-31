'If I can do it, anyone can do it': 82-year-old Wexford man graduates from Waterford IT

Tom, who turned 82 last week, pictured at today's graduation ceremony.

ONE OF IRELAND’S oldest full-time undergraduate students has graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology.

Tom Doyle, who turned 82 last week, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Irish this morning.

Boyle initially set out studying Law in WIT but made the move to Arts.

Throughout his studies in Waterford city he travelled to college each day from Ramsgrange, Co Wexford.

Tom told Morning Ireland this morning that he returned to education at the age of 78 because wanted to achieve something.

“I wanted to achieve something. I had started years ago but for different reasons had to give it up. I felt I ought to do something about it.”

He said his college experience was “marvellous, absolutely marvellous” adding that “everybody in WIT went out of their way to make me welcome, they were tremendous”.

It did me a power of good.

He said his family were taken aback initially by his decision to return to education but that he couldn’t have done it without their support.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it. It’s not an age thing.”

Tom said his only regret is that he didn’t return to college sooner.