Man arrested in relation to murder of Tommy Dooley released without charge

A MAN IN his 40s arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a Kerry graveyard has been released without charge.

Gardaí said the man, who had been arrested in relation to the murder of Tommy Dooley in Tralee last week, was released and a file will now be sent to the DPP.

Tommy Dooley died after he was stabbed to death while attending the funeral of a friend in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

His wife was also seriously injured in the incident.

Tommy’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), has already been charged with murder.

A second man has also been charged with the murder.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.