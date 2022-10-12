Man arrested in relation to murder of Tommy Dooley released without charge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IN his 40s arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a Kerry graveyard has been released without charge.
Gardaí said the man, who had been arrested in relation to the murder of Tommy Dooley in Tralee last week, was released and a file will now be sent to the DPP.
Tommy Dooley died after he was stabbed to death while attending the funeral of a friend in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.
His wife was also seriously injured in the incident.
Tommy’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), has already been charged with murder.
A second man has also been charged with the murder.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS