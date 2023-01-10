Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HSE: Consultants are warning of stark impacts on patients due to “avoidable delays” experienced in the healthcare system in weeks.
2. #SHANE KEARNEY: The trooper is no longer in a critical condition, the Defence Forces have announced that he is now in a stable condition as he continues his recovery in Beaumont Hospital, following an attack on UN Peacekeepers by Hezbollah in Lebanon last month.
3. #PRICE RISES: Guinness owner will increase the price of its beers from next month due to inflation.
4. #VOLUNTEERS ON TRIAL: A Greek court will decide later this week whether to dismiss a case against an Irish man and 23 other people who have been charged with crimes including people smuggling and espionage in the Mediterranean five years ago.
5. #HOUSING: The Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing have indicated that housing targets for new homes will most likely be revised upwards, as the government is now considering buying up apartments.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS