EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE: Consultants are warning of stark impacts on patients due to “avoidable delays” experienced in the healthcare system in weeks.

2. #SHANE KEARNEY: The trooper is no longer in a critical condition, the Defence Forces have announced that he is now in a stable condition as he continues his recovery in Beaumont Hospital, following an attack on UN Peacekeepers by Hezbollah in Lebanon last month.

3. #PRICE RISES: Guinness owner will increase the price of its beers from next month due to inflation.

4. #VOLUNTEERS ON TRIAL: A Greek court will decide later this week whether to dismiss a case against an Irish man and 23 other people who have been charged with crimes including people smuggling and espionage in the Mediterranean five years ago.

5. #HOUSING: The Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing have indicated that housing targets for new homes will most likely be revised upwards, as the government is now considering buying up apartments.