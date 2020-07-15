This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 8:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/NOBUHIRO ASADA
Image: Shutterstock/NOBUHIRO ASADA

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COWENGATE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to appoint a new Minister for Agriculture following the sacking of Barry Cowen last night over a drink-driving controversy.

2. #APPLE TAX CASE: A judgement is set to be delivered this morning in Apple and Ireland’s appeal against the European Commission’s €13 billion tax ruling.

3. #PENSION AGE: The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the current pension age is unsustainable in the long-term in a new report to be published today.

4. #PHASE FOUR: Publicans say they are being “treated like second-class citizens” as part of calls for clarity on whether they will be able to reopen their doors from next week.

5. #INTERVIEW: Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has told TheJournal.ie that he plans to move the Direct Provision system to a not-for-profit model.

6. #BRISTOL: The toppled statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol has been replaced by a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester.

7. #US: The state of Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence of the illness.

8. #LIBEL TRIAL: The actress Winona Ryder is set to appear at the High Court in London today in support of the actor’s libel claim against The Sun over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

9. #WEATHER: There’s expected to be some patches of drizzle this morning, but long dry spells are expected to develop as the day progresses with top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

