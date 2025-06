A TOURISM TAX could help bring in “significant” funding for a plan to “revitalise” Dublin city, the Taoiseach said.

The Journal reported last week that Micheál Martin is not opposed to the idea, but the Taoiseach went further today at the launch of the Dublin City Taskforce roadmap.

He told reporters today that assessments show such a tax could take in between €4-€41 million, but asked when it could be introduced, the Taoiseach said the measure would have to be “examined in more detail”.

Martin said that a tourism tax will be examined to help fund the “significant” expenditure needed to make the city more enticing.

“It could provide additional revenue raising powers, so that will be examined. Because, let’s be honest, there’s going to be significant investment here.

“There’s going to be significant additional expenditure to make the city more attractive.

“It will be examined in more detail. Estimates varies between depending on rate of fee applied, it would range from four million to €41 million.”

The Tánaiste added: “There can be significant benefit in a tourist tax if done in the correct way.

“Many, many European capital cities have it, but of course, you want to get the timing right, you want to, obviously consult,” said Harris.

He added it would also be about “empowering” Dublin City Council to decide whether it needed an additional revenue stream.

“The idea that people who visit our city would make a small contribution, they would go back into the city council coffers to help them deliver some of the projects.

“So fundamentally, I believe, massively in local government, empowering councillors and providing revenue streams, there needs to be a sensitivity around the timing.”