UNDERGROUND BINS, DECLUTTERING footpaths and a Dublin tourism levy — just some of the ideas Fine Gael has to improve Dublin city.

Today, Fine Gael is launching its vision for Dublin city with party TDS seeking a full implementation of the report of the Dublin City Taskforce, which the government published last year.

A memo will go to Cabinet next week on progressing a number of measures contained in the report.

Speaking this week, the Taoiseach said he recently met with David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, who chaired the task force, to discuss how to drive forward the recommendations.

An interdepartmental group is currently finalising its report, which will go to Government next week.

Micheál Martin indicated this week that he would not be opposed a “hotel bed tax” to fund some of the measures, stating that he liked the concept, though acknowledged that it would “not fund everything”.

“A very minimalist levy could yield ongoing revenue that would be of significant use for Dublin City Council to get things done. That is an important principle because increasing numbers are coming in, impacting on services and so on,” he said.

He also stated something like the Temple Bar Company or a special purpose group that could legally be given powers to get things done has worked in the past and is being examined in respect of the Dublin task force recommendations.

In terms of the document published today, Fine Gael TDs are calling for a number of measures to be rolled out to improve the capital, such as the introduction of a Dublin tourism levy which would be paid by tourists to help fund capital city initiatives and infrastructure.

While the Dublin City task force did mention repurposing buildings along O’Connell Street, Fine Gael is proposing a new national initiative that invites people across Ireland – and the diaspora – to submit creative proposals for transforming the GPO into a must-visit destination. Decluttering footpaths of electricity boxes In addition, the report calls for a decluttering of footpaths and the removal of ugly or unnecessary infrastructure “which act as barriers for physical disabilities and are unsightly”. Fine Gael TDs are calling for legislation to be introduced to require that all new or replacement utility servicing units (such as electricity boxes) are placed underground. “Cities like Paris, Seoul and Barcelona all have varying forms of legislation that require underground utility boxes,” states the report. Other ideas include more trees, rooftop gardens, and the piloting of underground bin systems. It also calls for levy for vacant commercial premises on selected high streets which could see owners who have left their properties longer than six months hit with a levy. Fine Gael TD James Geoghegan, who will launch the party’s ideas document today, said the report was drawn up following consultation with Fine Gael members and public representatives from every Dublin constituency. Party members from across Dublin will meet tonight to discuss the ideas.

“This document is not a final blueprint, but a catalyst for debate, designed to stimulate new thinking and encourage a citywide conversation on Dublin’s future,” he said.

The government memo, which will contain more concrete measures being rolled out, will be published next week.