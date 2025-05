A SERIES OF changes will be made to Pearse Street as part of wider traffic management measures that will restrict the use of private cars in the city centre.

From 25 May, only public transport, taxis and cyclists will be allowed to turn left from Westland Row onto Pearse Street.

A new right turn for general traffic (cars and delivery vans) will be introduced at this junction and the section of Pearse Street from Westland Row to Sandwith Street will be made two-way.

Existing traffic measures and access from Lombard Street East and Sandwith Street Upper are maintained.

Westland Row will no longer be a through route to Pearse Street. There are no changes to disabled bays, loading bays or taxi ranks.

The new systemSource: Dublin City Council

The new restrictions will be in place 24 hours Monday to Sunday.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “The anticipated reduction in general traffic resulting from this measure along Pearse Street from Westland Row and onto Tara Street will allow for opportunities on these streets to be reimagined with better walking and cycling facilities alongside the high priority afforded to public transport in the future.”

Elsewhere, Parliament Street will be traffic-free by the summer.

Dublin City Council’s Traffic Department – Quarter 1 Report 2025 said that there were “substantial and sustained” reductions in traffic volumes along the quays since its transport management plan was implemented in August 2024.

It’s expected that the layout for a traffic-free Parliament street will be similar to how it was over the last number of summers.

The report also said that two way cycling will be permitted with a new link across Grattan Bridge linking up with Capel Street.