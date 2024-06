GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in the Clondalkin area of Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí and Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a bus at the junction between the Nangor and Willow Roads.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was initially taken to Tallaght University Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital. He is understood to be in a stable condition.

The bus driver did not require immediate treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash cams, from the junction at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.