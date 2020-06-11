Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Vast of Night

This 2020 sci-fi thriller landed on streaming services back in May. It tells the story of two teens in 1950s New Mexico, where strange radio frequencies send them on an extraterrestrial investigation.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RottenTomatoes: 92%

IMDB: 6.7/10

Apollo 11 (2019)

This award winning documentary on the Apollo 11 moon landing was created entirely with footage of the event, including newly discovered archival footage that was never seen by the public.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: 99%

IMDB: 8.2/10

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Da 5 Bloods

The latest from award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods tells the story of 4 African American army veterans. They return to Vietnam in search of their dead squad leader and for promises of buried treasure.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: 89%

IMDB: No rating yet

Which one would you go see first?

