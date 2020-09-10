Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.
With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.
The Roads Not TakenSource: Bleecker Street/YouTube
Sally Potter directs Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning as a man called Leo and his daughter Molly, as they float through the alternate lives that Leo could have lived.
- RottenTomatoes: 41%
- IMDB: 4.9/10
- Where can I see it? Selected cinemas
Calm With HorsesSource: Movie Coverage/YouTube
This Irish film is getting a post-pandemic re-release
- RottenTomatoes:
- IMDB: 6.8/10
- Where can I see it? Selected cinemas
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The Painted BirdSource: IFC Films/YouTube
Described as a ‘difficult watch’ by some critics, this is set in Nazi Germany era and is about a young boy who has to make his way to find a relative in Eastern Europe.
- RottenTomatoes: 81%
- IMDB: 7.3/10
- Where can I see it? Selected cinemas, IFI @ Home
Which one would you watch first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (2)