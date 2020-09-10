Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

The Roads Not Taken

Sally Potter directs Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning as a man called Leo and his daughter Molly, as they float through the alternate lives that Leo could have lived.

RottenTomatoes: 41%

IMDB: 4.9/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

Calm With Horses

This Irish film is getting a post-pandemic re-release

RottenTomatoes:

IMDB: 6.8/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

The Painted Bird

Described as a ‘difficult watch’ by some critics, this is set in Nazi Germany era and is about a young boy who has to make his way to find a relative in Eastern Europe.

Which one would you watch first?

