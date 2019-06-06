This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you

By Aoife Barry Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
42 minutes ago 2,566 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4670299

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Source: FilmSelect Trailer/YouTube

What we know

In what looks like the final film in this franchise, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner plays Jean Gray, whose origin story we get here.

What the critics say?

  • “Writer-director Simon Kinberg shows a very young Grey (played by Summer Fontana) riding in the back of the car with her mom Elaine (Hannah Anderson) and dad John (Scott Shepherd). Her disturbed, unfocused powers lead to calamity and soon Jean is being brought up as a mutant prodigy by Dr Xavier (McAvoy).” – The Guardian
  • “Yet Dark Phoenix posits an interesting set-up — how do you treat a dysfunctional and dangerous family member? — and Kinberg and his cast for the first half at least mine the idea for good drama, playing nuances the characters have never displayed before.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Late Night

Source: Amazon Studios/YouTube

What we know

Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson star in this film – written by Kaling – about a young writer who joins the writing team on a late night TV show hosted by Thompson. 

What the critics say?

  • “Late Night is a caustic satirical comedy that turns into an unlikely tearjerker. It’s by turns snide and uplifting, and often very funny too.” – Independent
  • “What’s striking is that, in order to satirize the actual sexism of the industry, Kaling and Ganatra have had to imagine the TV world as just slightly less sexist than it may actually be.” - NY Times 

What’s it rated?

Papi Chulo

Source: Blue Fox Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Irish director John Butler writes and directs this film that stars Matt Bomer and Alejandro Patino as a LA weatherman and migrant worker respectively.  When Bomer’s character Sean has a breakdown on set, he picks up Ernesto (Patino) on a day off to try and sort out some painting in his backyard. The two strike up an unusual friendship, as Sean’s behaviour starts to go off the rails.

What the critics say?

  • “It’s a thoughtful, very funny, and deeply touching exploration of our shared humanity and shines a light on the importance of kindness. In a time of increasingly polarised politics, fear-mongering and attempts to build walls, Papi Chulo feels spectacularly timely.” - RTÉ
  • “The format may prompt laughs but what comes through more than that is a quiet sense of understanding and commonality between the two men.” – Dublin Inquirer

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (290)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix&nbsp; (120)
Papi Chulo&nbsp; (105)
Late Night (69)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

