Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

Beau is Afraid

From the same studios that made award-winning films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Midsommar and The Whale – Beau is Afraid is one of their many releases this year. Joaquin Phoenix plays Beau who must face his fears after the death of his mother in this new comedy-horror.

Fast X

In the tenth (yes, tenth) movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, the Toretto family are in hot water when they get targeted by a vengeful son of an old enemy.

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.

Based on the novel of the same name by Judy Blume, this movie has critics thrilled. Follow Margaret as she navigates her new life with her family after they move out of the city. With all the cringe of adolescence and the lessons along the way.

