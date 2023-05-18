Advertisement

# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
1.9k
2
53 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema, all releasing this Friday.

Beau is Afraid

A24 / YouTube

From the same studios that made award-winning films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Midsommar and The Whale – Beau is Afraid is one of their many releases this year. Joaquin Phoenix plays Beau who must face his fears after the death of his mother in this new comedy-horror.

Fast X

The Fast Saga / YouTube

In the tenth (yes, tenth) movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, the Toretto family are in hot water when they get targeted by a vengeful son of an old enemy.

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.

Lionsgate Movies / YouTube

Based on the novel of the same name by Judy Blume, this movie has critics thrilled. Follow Margaret as she navigates her new life with her family after they move out of the city. With all the cringe of adolescence and the lessons along the way.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None (223)
Are you there God? It's me, Margaret. (89)
Fast X (74)
 Beau is Afraid (73)





Muiris O'Cearbhaill
