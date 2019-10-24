This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,836 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4863852

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Source: A24/YouTube

What we know

Childhood friends Joe Talbot and Jimmie Fails team up for this film partly based on their real lives. Jimmie lives in San Francisco, and stakes a claim on his family’s old house in the Fillmore district. As he explores his connection to the house, he also explores the history of the city itself. 

What the critics say

  • “In “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” the desire for home is at once existential and literal, a matter of self and safety, being and belonging. This is of course part of the story of being black in the United States, which perhaps makes the movie sound like a dirge when it’s more of a reverie. Or, rather, it’s both at once and sometimes one and then the other.” – New York Times
  • “ So many themes flowing through it, so many hypnotic visions of the City by the Bay as it’s seldom seen. And such a delicate balance between the dominant tone of gentle longing and an undertone of anger and grief.” – Wall Street Journal

What’s it rated?

A Good Woman Is Hard To Find

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

What we know

Taking its name from a Flannery O’Connor short story (A Good Man Is Hard To Find), this is about a young widow who has to find a way to take revenge on her husband’s killers. It’s the third feature from Abner Pastoll, and is set in Northern Ireland.

What the critics say

  • “Bolger makes a slightly implausible character arc completely convincing, graduating from panicky improvisation to grim determination.” – The Guardian
  • “Yes, A Good Woman Is Hard to Find reigns in as many things as those comparisons imply. It’s a kitchen sink drama about a grief struck single mother struggling to set her family right following a tragedy; it’s a pulpy crime caper involving stolen drugs and bad timing; and it’s also a brutal revenge tale.” – Screen Anarchy

What’s it rated?

Terminator: Dark Fate

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

She’s back! Sarah Connor returns to help save a young girl from the power of the Terminator. 

What the critics say

  • “Grace, Dani and Sarah share a level of physical and mental toughness but are all damaged: emotionally scarred by their contact with the future and desperate for an escape that may not exist. That desperation makes this closer in tone to The Terminator than _T2_ for most of its running time; there’s no room for Edward Furlong-style kidding around.” - Empire
  • “Terminator: Dark Fate is a movie designed to impress you with its scale and visual effects, but it’s also a film that returns, in good and gratifying ways, to the smartly packaged low-down genre-thriller classicism that gave the original “Terminator” its kick.” - Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Terminator: Dark Fate (574)
None of them (408)
The Last Black Man In San Francisco (109)
A Good Woman Is Hard To Find (107)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

