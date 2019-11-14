This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 November, 2019
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:30 PM
37 minutes ago 3,230 Views 3 Comments
PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Last Christmas

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Co-written by Emma Thompson, and directed by the lovely Paul Feig, this is about a slightly troubled young woman who needs a bit of a wake-up at Christmas time. Emilia Clarke plays the young woman and Henry Goldman is her romantic interest.

What the critics say

  • “A better film might have had more to say on the matter, but Last Christmas’s ambitions are much more humble. If it’s made you feel festive, it’s done its job.” – Independent.co.uk
  • “Rest assured, there will be a “Love Actually”-esque performance to cap off the romp and a twisty pay-off (albeit, a frustrating one) to conclude its “Just Like Heaven” vibe that manages to romanticize sparkly streets of London more than the couple that strolls through them.” - RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Le Mans ’66

Source: 20th Century Fox UK/YouTube

What we know

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in a film based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who built a revolutionary car for Ford Motor Company and took on Ferrari at le Mans in France in 1966.

What the critics say

  • “Here is a big, sweaty, oily film that relaxes without apology into an aesthetic that was already under stress 50 years ago. Pull up your own chair and watch the manly men bicker, race and fight”.” – Irish Times
  • “Masculinity, and all its terrors, are much on this film’s mind for the ensuing two-and-a-half hours – catnip for petrolheads.” – Telegraph

What’s it rated?

The Report

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this true-life movie about a Senate staffer who is charged with leading an investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 detention and interrogation program.

What the critics say

  • “But even here, “The Report” is a bit of an anomaly: a large-scale saga of corruption, justice, and overwhelming relevance that’s at once gripping and eye-opening, even if you’re the sort of news junkie who thinks they already know the story.” – Variety
  • “That’s not to say that this isn’t an important story, or a good movie. But by situating it within the context of a government report, albeit a bombshell one, “The Report” loses a little human sizzle.” – Washington Post

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Le Mans '66 (269)
None of them (170)
Last Christmas (113)
The Report (72)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
