Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

Last Christmas

What we know

Co-written by Emma Thompson, and directed by the lovely Paul Feig, this is about a slightly troubled young woman who needs a bit of a wake-up at Christmas time. Emilia Clarke plays the young woman and Henry Goldman is her romantic interest.

What the critics say

“A better film might have had more to say on the matter, but Last Christmas’s ambitions are much more humble. If it’s made you feel festive, it’s done its job.” – Independent.co.uk

“Rest assured, there will be a “Love Actually”-esque performance to cap off the romp and a twisty pay-off (albeit, a frustrating one) to conclude its “Just Like Heaven” vibe that manages to romanticize sparkly streets of London more than the couple that strolls through them.” - RogerEbert.com

Le Mans ’66

What we know

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in a film based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who built a revolutionary car for Ford Motor Company and took on Ferrari at le Mans in France in 1966.

What the critics say

“Here is a big, sweaty, oily film that relaxes without apology into an aesthetic that was already under stress 50 years ago. Pull up your own chair and watch the manly men bicker, race and fight”.” – Irish Times

“Masculinity, and all its terrors, are much on this film’s mind for the ensuing two-and-a-half hours – catnip for petrolheads.” – Telegraph

The Report

What we know

Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this true-life movie about a Senate staffer who is charged with leading an investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 detention and interrogation program.

What the critics say

“But even here, “The Report” is a bit of an anomaly: a large-scale saga of corruption, justice, and overwhelming relevance that’s at once gripping and eye-opening, even if you’re the sort of news junkie who thinks they already know the story.” – Variety

“That’s not to say that this isn’t an important story, or a good movie. But by situating it within the context of a government report, albeit a bombshell one, “The Report” loses a little human sizzle.” – Washington Post

