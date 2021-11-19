#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Friday 19 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema. 

Breaking Out

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

This Irish film focuses on Fergus O’Farrell, the lead singer of the band Interference. It shows how after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, he pursued his dream of being in a band.

The Power of the Dog

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Jane Campion returns with this much-anticipated western, starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch. In cinemas and on Netflix.

Petite Maman

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

Céline Sciamma returns after Portrait of a Lady on Fire and returns to the world of children. This film is about Nelly, an eight-year-old who helps her mother clean out her late grandmother’s house, and while there meets another young girl in the woods.

