Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Breaking Out

This Irish film focuses on Fergus O’Farrell, the lead singer of the band Interference. It shows how after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, he pursued his dream of being in a band.

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion returns with this much-anticipated western, starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch. In cinemas and on Netflix.

Petite Maman

Céline Sciamma returns after Portrait of a Lady on Fire and returns to the world of children. This film is about Nelly, an eight-year-old who helps her mother clean out her late grandmother’s house, and while there meets another young girl in the woods.

