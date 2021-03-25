Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Oops. We forgot to include this in last week’s roundup. Forgive us, Snyder fans. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) join forces and then grab a whole heap of other superheroes to create one big massive Justice League.

RottenTomatoes: 73%

IMDB: 8.3/10/10

Where can I see it? Sky Cinema/Now TV

Minari

This truly delightful Oscar-nominated film is about a Korean-American family who move to Arkansas to start a farm. Available to watch as part of the IFI’s East Asia Film Festival.

RottenTomatoes: 98%

IMDB: 7.7/10

Where can I watch it: IFI@Home

Ammonite

It’s finally here – Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet star in this film about the fossil hunter Mary Anning and a relationship she develops with a young woman.

RottenTomatoes: 69%

IMDB: 6.5/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video

Made in Italy

Liam Neeson plays a man who restores a villa in Italy with his estranged son – after his wife dies.

RottenTomatoes: 4.7%

IMDB: 5.8/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video

Which one would you go see first?

