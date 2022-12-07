Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Over 150 people injured in train collision near Barcelona

18 medical units were deployed to the area

41 minutes ago 3,092 Views 0 Comments
The trains collided near Barcelona. Photo from Martin Sánchez, a Montcada local who has been to the scene of the collision.
The trains collided near Barcelona. Photo from Martin Sánchez, a Montcada local who has been to the scene of the collision.

 MORE THAN 150 people were injured today when a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain’s Renfe rail operator said Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the SEM regional emergency services said the vast majority of those hurt in the collision which occurred just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT) sustained light injuries, while five were in moderate condition.

“There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading to Barcelona, that’s to say one train ran into the back of another,” a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP.

Rail traffic along the line was suspended in both directions and Renfe had opened an investigation into what happened, he said.

“There were 155 people affected of which 150 were lightly injured and five who were moderately hurt,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

She said 18 medical units had been deployed to the area, which lies some 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Barcelona.

Martin Sánchez, a Montcada local who has been to the scene of the accident, said that the the collision happened amid foggy weather conditions, and that the train station is “on a curve.” 

Sánchez said there has been a large emergency service presence in the area, but it is being widely reported that there are no severe injuries. 

Additional reporting from Eimer McAuley. 

© Agence France-Presse

