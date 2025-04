A NUMBER OF train services are currently experiencing significant delays due to an issue at a crossing near Maynooth, Co Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement posted online this morning, Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) said that delays are expected between Maynooth and Leixlip due to “an issue” at a level crossing between these two stations” located in the Kilmacredock area.

All services between Maynooth and Connolly have been impacted, including Dublin-bound intercity services from Sligo and Longford.

Advertisement

Delays expected between Maynooth and Leixlip.

There is an issue at a level crossing between these two Station.

Delays between Maynooth and Connolly are currently expected.

We are working to rectify this issue.

Update to follow.

-CL #Irishrail @TFIupdates — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2025

Several trains are expected to be held in Maynooth, and other services have been delayed by over 45 minutes.

Iarnród Éireann have said that special signalling arrangements are in place to enable trains to operate between Maynooth and Clonsilla.

Dublin Bus is also accepting rail tickets from Maynooth and Leixlip, the rail service added.

“We are working to rectify this issue,” Iarnród Éireann said in a statement.