A WOMAN HAS been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Tralee, Co Kerry, this morning.

Three people, including the driver of the SUV and two other female pedestrians, have been injured following the collision on the N86, Canal Road.

The deceased woman, aged in her 40s and was accompanied by the pedestrians, was treated at the scene. It is understood that the women were out jogging together at the time of the collision.

Emergency services, who arrived at the scene shortly after 10am this morning, brought the woman to University Hospital Kerry, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a man aged in his 80s, and two female pedestrians have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are believed to be non-life threatening.

The local Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Yesterday, two young men were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal. Two others in the car are being treated in hospital.